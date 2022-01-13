According to TMZ, Tammy Lynn Sytch (aka Sunny) was arrested and taken into custody this morning in New Jersey on three charges. The charges collectively cover the alleged crimes of making terroristic threats and illegally possessing a weapon. The report notes that the weapon in question doesn’t appear to be a firearm.

If convicted, the two weapons charges each come with a three to five year prison sentence, while the charge on terroristic threats potentially comes with a one year prison sentence.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She was an extremely popular performer for WWF in the mid 90’s, mostly as a manager, where she was one of the most downloaded celebrities on the growing internet.

She has run into constant legal troubles in recent years, including an eight month jail sentence in 2018 related to several DUI incidents. She was most recently in jail in the first half of 2021 for violating a restraining order, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, and eluding an officer.