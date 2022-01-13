WWE might be interested in Wardlow, but the feeling is not mutual

There’s word going around the rumor mill that WWE loves Wardlow and is interested in signing him when his contract with AEW is up.

Even if that’s true, it might not be so easy for Vince McMahon to lure him away from Tony Khan. In a recent interview with PW Insider, Wardlow made it clear that he sees himself as AEW 4 Life:

“In 10 or 20 years, I am going to be so excited and proud to look back and say that I was one of the AEW originals and that means so much to me because my career started, obviously I did some indies, but the world didn’t know me. As far as the world knows my career started with AEW and it’s going to end with AEW, and I look forward to accomplishing and growing as much as humanly possible and reach the stars throughout the next 10 years. AEW made my lifelong wildest dreams come true. Tony Khan gave me that, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, they gave me that. The way people are treated there, the schedule, I am so beyond blessed and I don’t think there’s any convincing me that the grass is greener on any other side. Very, very happy with AEW and the way I’m treated and just how the whole company is ran head to toe.”

Wardlow kicked CM Punk’s ass on last night’s (Jan. 12) episode of Dynamite, and his impending breakup with MJF is one of the more interesting angles in the promotion, so it’s not hard to see why he loves the way things are going for him in All Elite Wrestling.

When I initially heard the rumor about WWE’s interest in him, my immediate thought was that Wardlow won’t ever be pushed as a monster in WWE because he isn’t tall enough (he’s around 6’2” or 6’3”) for McMahon to see in that specific role.

On the other hand, money is always an important factor to consider in these situations, and if WWE really does love the guy, they can outbid anyone for his services. A huge money offer might help Wardlow change his mind about where greener pastures truly lie.

How do you see things turning out for Wardlow, Cagesiders?