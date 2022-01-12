NXT ratings drop despite AJ Styles, New Year’s Evil fallout

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 11) episode of NXT.
According to Showbuzz Daily, the era of Bron Breakker as champion... looks a lot like the one that preceded it. Not that we should have expected much different after New Year’s Evil only brought a modest viewership surge and flat ratings, but if there was buzz about that show over the week since it aired, it didn’t translate to the numbers for a gimmick heavy fallout one main evented by AJ Styles.
Jan. 11’s episode was watched by 647,000 people, a little more than a 5.5% drop from last week. The show drew a .14 among 18-49 year olds, which is 12.5% down than the previous two weeks. Against a pretty standard Tuesday night line-up of competition, NXT finished 40th among cable originals — another sizable drop from the last couple episodes.
Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.
- Apr. 13: 805K / .22
- Apr. 20: 841K / .23
- Apr. 27: 744K / .22
- May 4: 761K / .18
- May 11 - 697K / .17
- May 18 - 700K / .15
- May 25 - 698K / .13
- June 1 - 668K / .19
- June 8 - 669K / .20
- June 15 - 695K / .19
- June 22 - 665K / .17
- June 29 - 636K / .13
- July 6 - 654K / .18
- July 13 - 705K / .19
- July 20 - 709K / .20
- July 27* - 520K / .12
- Aug. 3* - 520K / .10
- Aug. 10 - 751K / .19
- Aug. 17 - 654K / .15
- Aug. 24 - 685K / .16
- Aug. 31 - 717K / .17
- Sept. 7 - 601K / .14
- Sept. 14 - 770K / .21
- Sept. 21 - 746K / .20
- Sept. 28 - 655K / .14
- Oct. 5 - 632K / .13
- Oct. 12 - 632K / .15
- Oct. 19 - 606K / .14
- Oct. 26 - 746K / .18
- Nov. 2 - 631K / .15
- Nov. 9 - 603K / .15
- Nov. 16 - 574K / .11
- Nov. 23 - 625K / .14
- Nov. 30 - 637K / .15
- Dec. 7 - 590K / .11
- Dec. 14 - 561K / .14
- Dec. 21 - 591K / .11
- Dec. 28 - 662K / .16
- Jan. 4 - 685K / .16
- Jan. 11 - 647K / .14
* Pre-taped episode that aired on SyFy
