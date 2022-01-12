Raw’s ratings do the expected against college football title game

With more than 22 million people watching Georgia win its first college football national championship since 1980 by rolling their nemesis Alabama in the second half on Monday night, WWE knew Raw was going to take a ratings hit.

They were right. But with a Brock Lesnar open, and Becky Lynch close, and a title change & other news in between, it wasn’t as bad as they might have thought.

Averaging 1.63 million total viewers across its three hours, the Jan. 10 Raw was only down 5% from the week before. The rating among 18-49 year olds saw a sharper decline from the first episode of 2022 — the .39 average was down more than 13%.

The people who tuned in generally stuck around, especially those in the demo. Here’s the hourly breakdown:

Hour One: 1.726 million / .40

Hour Two: 1.661 million / .39

Hour Three: 1.512 million / .38

Raw was ninth among cable originals on the night, with everything in front of it some form of ESPN’s Georgia/Alabama coverage. The game itself did a 6.19 rating in 18-49.

No rest for the weary, as next Monday WWE goes head-to-head with the NFL’s expanded Wild Card Weekend, and the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily