Bron Breakker’s first promo as NXT champion

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was largely about AJ Styles coming down to the Performance Center to work a main event match with Grayson Waller before handing things off to LA Knight on his way back to the main roster. It was a good match, and while Styles beat Waller, the kid looked like he could hang with one of the best.

The future is bright there.

Speaking of the future, the show started with the new NXT champion, the guy WWE clearly has marked as one of its next big stars, Bron Breakker, cutting his first promo as champ.

He did good!

He put over Tommaso Ciampa, the guy he beat for the title, before launching into an impassioned plea to work as hard as ever to remain champ while taking on all challengers. It wasn’t flashy or full of memorable lines or even a promo we’ll ever look back on as anything other than a beginning for someone they hope will headline a WrestleMania someday but it was so very Bron Breakker.

And he’s looking more and more like big money all the time.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: