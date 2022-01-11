Grayson Waller does the job for AJ Styles

Grayson Waller finally got his match with AJ Styles in the main event of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, which meant we finally got an answer as to whether or not Styles would indeed put the young kid over in the midst of this big push he’s receiving in the developmental program.

The answer: Nope!

Styles did what Styles does, though, and gave Waller the absolute best match of his young career. After, AJ got on the mic and said “you’re good, but you’re not phenomenal.” There’s no shame in losing to one of the best wrestlers on the entire roster over the past five years.

The push certainly shouldn’t end here.

They also immediately set up what’s next, with Styles introducing LA Knight making his return to put the boots to Waller to get some measure of payback. They’ll surely be settling up in the ring in the near future.

For now, Styles is headed back to the main roster and this detour is likely over.

