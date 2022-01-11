Brock, Beth & Maryse make history

Thanks to medical and scientific advances, athletes today are able to compete & perform until later in life than ever before. That (probably along with the time off from the business each has taken at various points in the career) will help Brock Lesnar, Beth Phoenix & Maryse to make history in 2022.

Lesnar won the WWE title from Big E at Day 1 on Jan. 1. That was 7,069 days — or 19 years, four months & seven days, if you prefer — from when he first claimed that title from The Rock at SummerSlam 2002. It gives Brock the record for largest span of time between first and most recent WWE World championship reigns, shattering the mark set by Hulk Hogan with his sixth run as champion began on April 21, 2002 — 6,663 days (18 years, two months, 29 days) after he first won it on Jan. 23, 1984.

20 years.

WWE Champion in 3 different decades.



Phoenix & Maryse haven’t technically made history yet, but they’re booked to. When they step into the ring with each other for a Royal Rumble mixed tag with their husbands, they’ll become the first women to face one another in three different decades.

Edge and Miz’s significant others wrestled with and against one another in all kinds of matches from 2008-2011. Now, after a more than ten year break, they’re set to do it again on Jan. 29 in St. Louis.

As pointed out on The Bump last week, there’s only one main roster singles match in their history... but this feud is young.

Will we see more records like these as wrestlers work into their 40s, 50s and beyond?