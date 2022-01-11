John Cena doesn’t know if he’ll make it to WrestleMania this year

From 2004-2020, John Cena worked WrestleMania. Last year, due to his Hollywood commitments and COVID protocols, he missed WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.

Now, it sounds like the same things will keep him away from the Showcase of the Immortals for a second straight year. Cena is doing press for Peacemaker, the HBO Max spin-off show of his character from last summer’s The Suicide Squad that debuts on the streamer this Thursday (Jan. 13). While visiting with his old pal Ellen Degeneres, he gave her the scoop on his wrestling sports entertaining future:

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year. That’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. And if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania. “But I will tell you and everybody out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas. So, I’ve far from had my last performance.”

It’ll take me a while to get used to Cena (and Taker, and Triple H)-free ‘Manias, but there’s no reason to doubt a return from the 16 time WWE World champ. His “Summer of Cena” run last year was a full commitment, including house show dates.

John just can’t quit us.