Alexa Bliss is in therapy

WWE promised us an update on Alexa Bliss and her “journey back to Raw” on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and they delivered on that on this week’s episode in the form of a pre-taped video that showcased what it is she’s been up to for all this time.

She’s in therapy.

She apparently still has powers, considering she manages to stop Newton’s cradle by using only her mind and looking at the balls that were annoying her so. But she’s still struggling with the destruction of her doll, as shown by the fact that she tore up her therapist’s office after he showed her a video of it and asked her how she felt about it.

The video ended with her screaming loudly.

This entire story has been cheesy, and dumb, and bad dating back to when Bray Wyatt left but it’s somehow getting cheesier and dumber all the time. I cannot possibly imagine where this is heading, and I’m not sure I even want to try.

