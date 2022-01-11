WWE NXT results, live blog (Jan. 11, 2022): New Year’s Evil fallout

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: AJ Styles looking to shut up Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar & Xyon Quinn in a “battle for the heart of Elektra Lopez”, Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Crowbar on a Pole match, Solo Sikoa looking for payback against Boa, and the debut of Wendy Choo in trios action with Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta when they take on Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter & Amari Miller. And that’s before we even get into new NXT champ Bron Breakker and the fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil show!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 11