Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop official for Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has her opponent for Royal Rumble on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis, in a Raw women’s championship match.

Doudrop.

This was set up when Doudrop won a triple threat match in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week in Philadelphia. It sure looked like Bianca Belair was all set to pin Liv Morgan but Lynch herself, who was ringside doing commentary, decided to hop in the ring and drag Belair to the outside to get her out of the match. That’s when Doudrop took advantage, hitting her finish on Morgan to score the pin and the victory.

After, Lynch confronted her newest foe and tried to get the upper hand on her but found she couldn’t get her off the ground. A preview of things to come, perhaps?

The updated Royal Rumble match card: