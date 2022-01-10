The Rhea Ripley-Nikki A.S.H. tag team is no more

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley was always an odd pairing, as the two first got together in the weeks after SummerSlam after feuding with Charlotte Flair over the Raw women’s championship for the better part of three months. This was after Nikki’s character turn and brief run with the title. Flair came out of it with the strap and moved on to other things while Ripley and A.S.H. stuck together.

It wasn’t long after, roughly one month, that they captured the women’s tag team titles. They lost said titles a couple months later and it started becoming clearer and clearer that they were headed for a breakup.

Just last week, they were both announced for the women’s Royal Rumble match this year. On Monday Night Raw this week, they hit the ring to make an announcement and Nikki rushed into saying they were officially asking for a rematch for the tag titles. Ripley was instantly taken aback, as the actual plan, she soon revealed, was to announce the two going their separate ways.

Naturally, an argument ensued, it got incredibly uncomfortable, with Nikki wanting to hold on, then asking Ripley just to say she still believes in her. Finally, it seemed settled.

Then, Nikki turned heel.

“‘Almost superheros’ don’t need any friends,” she said as she walked out.

There you have it.

