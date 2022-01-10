Alpha Academy win Raw tag team titles

Alpha Academy have been getting something of a push for a while now, even dating back to their days together on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s always been clear WWE views Otis, at the very least, as someone worth plenty of television time.

Still, it didn’t seem likely they would book a title change on a random episode of Monday Night Raw just weeks away from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Indeed, Otis and Chad Gable challenged RK-Bro for the Raw tag team titles on Raw this week and after an Otis powerslam, he pinned Randy Orton to give the duo their first title run. Orton and Riddle had been champions dating back to SummerSlam in August of last year.

We’ll see what, if anything, this means for the Riddle-Orton tag team, who always had a shelf life considering they’re both singles stars masquerading as a squad. They’ve had one hell of a run together, though.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.