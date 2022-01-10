AJ Styles, Damian Priest declare for the Royal Rumble

It’s the season for wrestlers on the WWE roster to randomly declare entry into the Royal Rumble match, and we’ve got a couple more doing just that.

First:

Since debuting in 2016, I’ve done it all in @WWE… well, almost everything. I’m officially declaring myself for the 2022 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ecfzBi0xRy — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 10, 2022

“In 2016, I introduced myself to the WWE Universe at the Royal Rumble. And since then I’ve been all over the world. I’ve won championships — in fact, I’m a Grand Slam champion. I’ve done everything except win the Royal Rumble. That’s why I’m declaring myself, AJ Styles, in this year’s Royal Rumble match.”

It’s hard to imagine Styles going from a break up of his tag team with Omos to getting into it with NXT 2.0’s Grayson Waller to winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania but, hey, anything can happen in the crazy world that is WWE.

Next:

Here it is. I'm officially declaring myself into this years #RoyalRumble match, and yes… I do plan on walking out of #WrestleMania with TWO Championships. #LiveForever pic.twitter.com/bL4Ra95peL — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 10, 2022

Priest is the current United States champion and his chances of winning seem awfully low. But, again, anything can happen!

That brings the list of confirmed entrants in the men’s match to nine: