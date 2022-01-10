SmackDown and Rampage start the new year with strong TV numbers

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve falling on Fridays, and WWE & FOX and AEW & TNT changing up their usual end of the week wrestling offerings as a result, the last two weeks have been rocky for SmackDown and Rampage.
Jan. 7 marked a return to normalcy, and brought strong numbers for both shows.
After a taped show on Dec. 24 and a clip show for FS1 the week after that, SmackDown was live again last Friday with a confrontation between World champs and a Tag title fight. 2.271 million people tuned in to watch. That 15% more than Christmas Eve on FOX, but not quite as good as the last live episode on WWE’s broadcast home (1% less than Dec. 17).
Ratings were up considerably over both those episodes, however. Jan. 7’s .58 among 18-49 year olds was 21% better than Dec. 24 and 11.5% above the week before that. It didn’t win the night for FOX, though. Top marks went to ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20, with SmackDown third.
Over on cable, Rampage had an audience of 588K and a .24 in the 18-49 demo. Those numbers are way above Dec. 31 (30% and 26%, respectively). They were also only slightly below the best-since-”Grand Slam” figures the show pulled Christmas night at 9pm ET (a negligible .17% audience drop, and a little more than 7.5% off in the rating). It was the seventh highest rated cable original on the night.
Can they keep the momentum going in the second week of 2022? We shall see.
Loading comments...