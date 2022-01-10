WWE Raw results, live blog (Jan. 10, 2022): Triple threat

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 10, 2022) from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in St. Louis.

Advertised for tonight: Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan collide in a triple threat match that will determine who will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship at Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, Alpha Academy will challenge RK-Bro for the Raw tag team titles. Then, we’ll get a look at Alexa Bliss’s journey back to Raw following a months long absence after Charlotte Flair destroyed her doll, Lilly. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 10