WWE has officially put a bow tie around its Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) with Brock Lesnar winning the WWE championship in a Fatal 5-Way after pinning Big E following an F-5 (or 5).

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Becky Lynch trying to cheat against Liv Morgan, failing, and then beating her anyway; Beth Phoenix showing up to help Edge defeat The Miz, whose wife, Maryse, wouldn’t stop interfering; RK-Bro retain the Raw tag team titles by beating The Street Profits with Migos looking on, and so much more.

