The main event of tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, was thrown into turmoil when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be pulled from the show, of course, and that left Brock Lesnar with nothing to do.

Except he’s a free agent, and he does what he wants, and so he was added to the previously scheduled Fatal 4-Way for the WWE championship pitting Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, making it a Fatal 5-Way.

Naturally, Lesnar went off with German suplex after German suplex to start the match but the focus quickly turned to everyone else in the match trying to neutralize him so they could go about the business of fighting each other over the title like they were supposed to. To that effect, Lesnar took quite a bit of punishment.

Such as:

Also:

He wasn’t the only one taking punishment, though:

The entire match was a bonkers showcase of big spots. When Lesnar finally got up from the aforementioned beatings, he hopped the ring and hit an F-5 on Big E, Rollins, and Owens all one after the other before Lashley hit the ring for another Spear. Then he put Brock in the Hurt Lock and that was only broken in time for Big E to come in and hit the Big Ending on Lashley.

He turned his attention to Lesnar and tried to do the same but Brock reversed it and hit the F-5 on him one more time. That was enough to get the pin.

Brock Lesnar is once again the WWE champion.

