The first time Liv Morgan got a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women’s championship, Lynch cheated to retain her title. She used the ropes for leverage to pin Morgan, who many believed would go away at that point.

But she didn’t.

She came back again, with just as much fire as ever, and demanded a rematch. That rematch happened at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Was there ever really any chance the powers that be would book her to beat Big Time Becks?

Nope.

The story of the match was all about Liv trying so hard to achieve her dream, and the fans being firmly behind her accomplishing that goal. But it didn’t matter. They tried to set it up so that Lynch had her foot on the bottom rope to help with the pin again, but she was too far away from it, so never actually got there.

A fitting end, I suppose.

Get complete WWE Day 1 results and coverage of every match on the card right here.