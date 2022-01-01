Any match featuring The Miz with Maryse at ringside almost certainly includes the latter interfering on behalf of the former. Sure enough, during Miz’s bout against Edge at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, she kept sticking her nose where it didn’t belong.

She moved Miz’s foot to the ropes, punched Edge, distracted the referee — she was everywhere, all the time, always getting in the way. There was really only one way to get her out of the way.

Beth Phoenix.

There were some who believed Phoenix leaving NXT could have been paving the way for her to show up on the main roster alongside her husband. That’s exactly what happened here, as she hit the scene to run Maryse off long enough for Edge to hit a spear. That was enough for the pin and the win.

Mixed tag incoming?

Stay tuned.

Get complete WWE Day 1 results and coverage of every match on the card right here.