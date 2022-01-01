The Street Profits won the RK-Bro-nament to become the top contenders to the Raw tag team titles held by Randy Orton & Riddle. That set up a match at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, where Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford would challenge for those very titles.

The champs had this, though:

Migos took their seat at ringside to enjoy the action, and attention quickly turned to whether or not they would get involved in the match.

They did not.

Instead, it was something of a sprint — a strange sight on a night that saw other matches running long when they didn’t need to — that saw Orton & Riddle win convincingly with a tandem RKO. Riddle threw Ford up into the air and Orton brought him down to the mat for the three count.

It was fun!

After, Migos hit the ring to celebrate with the champs.

