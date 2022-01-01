The Usos got kind of screwed a couple weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown, with The New Day scoring a win after the referee didn’t see a legal tag. You know how it goes. There’s not much these teams haven’t seen or been through together.

Naturally, another meeting between the two sides was booked for tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the SmackDown tag team titles on the line. They opened the show and, because the main event was cancelled after Roman Reigns’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis, they were given plenty of time.

As they are wont to do, they had a fun back-and-forth match. Jimmy & Jey fit in a couple shout outs for Reigns — word to the Tribal Chief — while exchanging too many near falls to count with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. Every time it felt like THIS would be the one, someone would kick out. The New Day threw the kitchen sink at The Usos, and they just kept kicking out.

The crowd ate it up, to the tune of multiple “this is awesome” chants.

Finally, Jimmy & Jey used, of all things, a 3-D — which Pat McAfee called a 1-D, remix — on Kingston to score the pinfall to retain their titles. The Bloodline still reigns.

