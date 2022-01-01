Ridge Holland suffers broken nose on WWE Day 1 Kickoff show

Not unlike his hero, Sheamus, who has had issues with his nose in recent memory, Ridge Holland suffered a broken nose during the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show. It appeared to happen when Cesaro flipped Ricochet over on top of him and his knee landed right on Holland’s face:

He was bleeding heavily and immediately taken out of the match and took the back. Later, Michael Cole announced that he was being treated for a broken nose.

It didn’t affect the outcome of the match itself, as Sheamus would go on to hit White Noise on the outside on Ricochet before a Brogue Kick on Cesaro was enough to get a three count. So Holland won a match while being treated for a broken nose.

As we saw with Sheamus, this doesn’t necessarily mean he has to miss much time, but one would think he’ll be out for at least a little bit.

