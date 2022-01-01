The match

Big E defends the WWE championship at tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s a Fatal 4-way match that also includes Seth Freakin’ Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

The story

Seth Freakin’ Rollins won a ladder match on Raw at the end of November to become the top contender to Big E’s WWE championship at Day 1. It was set to be a one-on-one match until Kevin Owens played the system and outsmarted Rollins, which led to KO joining the match for a triple threat. Oh but the fun didn’t end there, as former WWE champ Bob Lashley then defeated all three of these men in one night on Raw to earn his way into what’s now a Fatal 4-Way. But we don’t know if it will remain that way, because Big E, Bob, and Uncle Sethy were all pulled from WWE shows this past week as the Omicron variant of COVID is rapidly spreading.

Big E’s reign as WWE champion can’t go out like this

Big E’s matches on pay-per-view so far as champ include a non-title six man tag victory at Extreme Rules, a win over Drew McIntyre in a title match at Crown Jewel, and a loss against Roman Reigns in a non-title match at Survivor Series. The match against Drew was really good, but it will be disappointing if Big E’s reign ends with that being his only one-on-one title defense on PPV.

In many ways, the story of the Day 1 match feels like it’s much more about the other three men, while Big E is just kind of there as the generic babyface champ who is fighting all comers. Dropping the title in a Fatal 4-way cluster is not how Big E’s time on top should end, so hopefully there are plans for a more focused story and feud for Big E later this month at Royal Rumble. And hey, he still needs to get that dream match against Goldberg at some point. Big E’s title reign can’t go out like this at Day 1, right?

There’s only one way to find out.

Find out who wins by tuning into Day 1 and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!