The Tribal Chief, the Beast, and the Wiseman

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, which will headline tonight’s (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is a match for the Universal championship but necessarily about the Universal championship. No, we’re still invested in this story mostly because of Paul Heyman.

The wiseman.

The last time these two went at it, Heyman went in firmly on the side of Reigns. When the time came, he grabbed the championship and threw it in the middle of the ring, split between the two wrestlers, and let them fight over control of it. Lesnar won in that regard but The Usos showed up to cut him down and only then did Reigns use the title for himself, ultimately winning the match.

In the weeks after this, Heyman’s loyalty was questioned time and time again, and it finally came to a head on Friday Night SmackDown a couple weeks back. Reigns, having become fed up with the mistrust, fired Heyman and left him in a heap. Lesnar, the whole way, maintained Heyman is his advocate.

Now, we’ve reached the next meeting. What happens?

Well, Heyman has claimed his time in the industry has likely come to a close thanks to his firing. The way this was overplayed on TV led a vast majority of fans to believe a swerve is coming. Was this all a plot and Heyman will show up to reveal he’s still working with Reigns and they planned this all along?

It won’t be long before we learn the answer.

And then it’s off to Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania.

Here we go.