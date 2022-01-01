WWE Day 1 goes live on Peacock, WWE Network & PPV tonight (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) at 8 pm ET from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

Advertised for the show: Hey, a match was actually advertised days ahead of time! Indeed, Cesaro and Ricochet will team up to take on Sheamus and the man who idolizes him, Ridge Holland, in tag team action.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

