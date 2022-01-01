WWE Day 1 start time, match card

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network later on this evening (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) with its newest show, Day 1, emanating from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The event will get rolling at 7 pm ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 8 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Universal championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar ($10,000 free pool at DraftKings)
- WWE championship: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley
- Row Women’s championship: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
- SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos vs. The New Day
- Raw tag team championship: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
- Edge vs. The Miz
- Drew McInyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
