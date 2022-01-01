WWE takes over the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia tonight (Sun., Jan. 1, 2022) for its Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a whole gaggle of potentially exciting matches. This is a new concept of a show for the promotion, which hopes to start a new tradition of kicking off the new year with a big event.

To that end, we’ve got Roman Reigns defending the Universal championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event. Elsewhere, Big E puts the WWE title on the line against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way, Liv Morgan challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, Edge vs. The Miz, RK-Bro defend the Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits.

You can get up to speed on everything you need to know for the show in our Preview Stream here. This one will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout.

Enjoy the show!