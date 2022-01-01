WWE Day 1 results, live streaming match coverage

WWE Day 1 is all set to pop off tonight (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:00 pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network. You may also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable or satellite provider is carrying the event.

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Day 1 below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing!

WWE DAY 1 QUICK RESULTS

Universal championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE championship: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

Row Women’s championship: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos vs. The New Day

Raw tag team championship: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McInyre vs. Madcap Moss

Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WWE DAY 1 LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE