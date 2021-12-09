Tony Khan says WWE contacted him about AEW wrestlers, and he’s ‘open to talking’

During an interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he’s ever had a conversation with Vince McMahon. Khan said the answer is no, but he did reveal that WWE recently contacted him about interviewing AEW wrestlers for future projects:

“I heard from them recently. I’ll break this news here...they’re doing a lot of biographies, and they wanted to use some of the people [in AEW].” “They want to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there, and some people that have had history there, the other libraries that they own. And so, we’ll see. I think I’m open to talking. I heard from them, and they were very nice.” “I am considering some of these requests on some of these biographies, and it was actually a very nice call I received the other day. But I’ve never actually talked to Vince himself.”

I remember being shocked earlier this year when it was announced that AEW wrestler Chris Jericho was going to appear on WWE Network for a new interview on Steve Austin’s podcast. Considering how often WWE has tried to pretend that other wrestling companies don’t exist, I was stunned that Vince McMahon approved that project. I am less shocked this time around, but it’s still interesting nonetheless to hear that WWE wants to include AEW talent on their programming.

WWE worked together with A&E earlier this year to produce a series of superstar biographies. WWE also produces plenty of their own documentaries on the Network. It sounds plausible that we could see some current AEW stars showing up on future WWE programming of that nature.

We know several AEW stars such as Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Adam Cole are on good terms with WWE. If Tony Khan does give the green light to WWE to interview AEW wrestlers, I’d imagine we’re more likely to see folks like that interviewed, and less likely to see CM Punk or Miro. But hey, you never really know what the next walk through the Forbidden Door will bring us.

Do you think there’s a complex negotiation here between WWE or AEW, or is it a fairly simple situation to resolve?