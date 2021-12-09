Earlier today, there was breaking news about WWE releasing Jeff Hardy following a bizarre story from last weekend where he was sent home from the house show circuit.

Beth Hardy is his wife, and she reacted to the news by writing the following tweet:

Jeff is good.



We are good.



Post that you “heard” that.



Thanks. ✌ — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) December 9, 2021

The only detail we really have at this point is that Fightful heard Hardy declined WWE’s offer of help and rehab. Beth’s “Post that you ‘heard’ that” reaction seems to be expressing her annoyance with that aspect of the story. Her statement that “Jeff is good” is consistent with what Matt Hardy said about his brother earlier this week.

Hardy’s co-worker Big E also reacted to the news via Twitter. Here’s what the current WWE champion had to say about Hardy:

“Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.”

I think this is a sentiment we can all get behind right now while still trying to process the surprising news.