WWE releases Jeff Hardy

According to Fightful, WWE has released Jeff Hardy.

The news comes less than a week after Hardy was reportedly sent home from WWE’s weekend house show circuit. His brother Matt commented on the situation earlier this week and said Jeff was okay.

Fightful’s summary of Hardy’s release includes the detail that WWE “offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted.”

Jeff’s most recent run with WWE began with a surprise return of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Hardy was arrested multiple times during this run, including charges of DWI and being drunk in public. He entered himself into inpatient rehab in late 2019.

Hardy’s history with addiction was turned into a work for a storyline with Sheamus in 2020 that involved Hardy giving a urine sample and throwing his pee on Sheamus. That feud culminated in a cinematic Bar Fight. The worked angle about Hardy’s new sobriety also included Hardy being arrested after a car accident involving Elias.

In addition to teasing a future Universal championship match against Roman Reigns, Jeff was most recently involved in a storyline with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Hardy and Corbin were originally scheduled for a singles match on tomorrow night’s (Dec. 10) episode of SmackDown.