Shawn Michaels clarifies Vince McMahon’s role in NXT 2.0

When we first heard about NXT being rebranded a few months ago, reports said that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would be in charge of the production of the show. Yet it remained unclear what exactly that meant. For example, would McMahon and Prichard actually be involved in some of the weekly booking decisions on the show? Are McMahon and Prichard the ones who dictate gimmick changes and which wrestlers receive a push?

Shawn Michaels has been leading the way for NXT ever since Triple H was sidelined with a heart issue shortly before NXT 2.0 debuted in September. In an interview with TV Insider, HBK offered his perspective on McMahon and Prichard’s involvement with the rebranded presentation of NXT:

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team [Triple H] put in place doing it here. I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”

Michaels’ description makes it sound like McMahon has a specific vision for what he wants NXT to be going forward, but he isn’t really involved beyond that. Triple H’s team is tirelessly working to execute Vince’s vision.