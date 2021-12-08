WarGames fallout show ties NXT’s lowest ever rating on USA

If there was excitement about the New School stars WWE put over at WarGames, or intrigue about the future of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, it didn’t show up in the overnights ratings for the Dec. 7 episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the latest edition of the paint splatter brand finished 48th among cable originals. The .11 rating among 18-49 year olds ties the lowest ever on USA (it did worse when bumped to SyFy over the summer), a record NXT set just last month. It was 26.67% lower than the WarGames go home show.

It was the third smallest audience in the show’s televised history, behind that Nov. 16 episode, and the one back on Feb. 10. The 590,000 viewers was a slightly more than 7% drop from last week.

There was no big competition to point to — they didn’t go head-to-head with the Boston Celtics/LA Lakers NBA game that won the night on cable, and ABC’s annual live sitcom reenactments did good but not gangbusters numbers over on the broadcast channels. But it is the holidays. And surely there’s a silver lining here somewhere, right?

Welp...

Some examples of what rerun programming does on USA Network in primetime, found on https://t.co/9xLiLX1oNi. Most of these are on less favorable nights than Tuesday and none lower than a 0.14 P18-49 rating.



NXT has averaged 0.14 since October. pic.twitter.com/ONsG69DlqA — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 8, 2021

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

