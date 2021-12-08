Post-show scenes add to NXT’s Gargano drama

Is Johnny Gargano staying in NXT to work a program with Grayson Waller, who brutally attacked him to close out the Dec. 7 episode after his tearful “goodbye... at least for a while” speech?

Or is Gargano off (perhaps after some downtime to settle into life as a dad) to either Raw, SmackDown, AEW?

The drama continued after the cameras stopped rolling at the WWE Performance Center last night, as Gargano was joined by his former tag partner Tommaso Ciampa and the everyone-pretty-much-agrees-is-leaving Kyle O’Reilly for hugs and more tears.

End of an Era pic.twitter.com/FEl13yffoZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 8, 2021

The in-ring shots of the #DIY teammates are really interesting, but I’m not sure they tell us anything. The pose calls back to their match at the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016, the start of their years-long program. It would be a fitting way to say goodbye to NXT’s classic era. It would also be very Ciampa & Gargano to use it as part of a way to work us all about Johnny Wrestling’s next move.

So cry those tears, scripted fight fans. Then dry your eyes and let the speculation continue.