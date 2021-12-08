Bron Breakker won’t be challenging Tommaso Ciampa again … yet

Bron Breakker pinned Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WarGames to secure the victory for Team 2.0, giving Breakker all the ammunition he needed to demand another crack at the NXT championship. So he did just that on this week’s episode of NXT TV.

And then The Diamond Mine showed up.

Malcolm Bivens — who kept calling Breakker “LeBron” — made clear that Roderick Strong believes he’s the top champion in NXT and he has his sights set on “LeBron.” He wants a match next week. Breakker accepted, making clear he still wants Ciampa and will go through anyone to get there.

Later in the show, Carmelo Hayes confronted Bivens to kick up some beef with Strong over his declaring himself the top champion of the brand. So it looks like that may be going somewhere too.

It’s all lining up.

