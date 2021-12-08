Bron Breakker won’t be challenging Tommaso Ciampa again … yet

Bron Breakker pinned Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WarGames to secure the victory for Team 2.0, giving Breakker all the ammunition he needed to demand another crack at the NXT championship. So he did just that on this week’s episode of NXT TV.
And then The Diamond Mine showed up.
Malcolm Bivens — who kept calling Breakker “LeBron” — made clear that Roderick Strong believes he’s the top champion in NXT and he has his sights set on “LeBron.” He wants a match next week. Breakker accepted, making clear he still wants Ciampa and will go through anyone to get there.
Later in the show, Carmelo Hayes confronted Bivens to kick up some beef with Strong over his declaring himself the top champion of the brand. So it looks like that may be going somewhere too.
It’s all lining up.
Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT TV this week:
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner — Steel Cage match
- Joe Gacy and Harland are breaking barriers
- Bron Breakker is offered an interesting challenge
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Creed Brothers
- Von Wagner’s personal war has only just begun
- Duke Hudson shows off his new hairdo
- Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes
- MSK come face-to-face with the shaman
- Persia Pirotta looks to get Indi Hartwell back on track
- Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne
- Tiffany Stratton shows off her gymnastic skills
- Tony D’Angelo shows off his new trophy
- Kay Lee Ray surprises Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to deliver a gift
- Carmelo Hayes lets Diamond Mine know who the real Champion is
- Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar
- Johnny Gargano addresses the NXT Universe
- There is no stronger bond than La Familia
- Roderick Strong will be just another victim of Bron Breakker
