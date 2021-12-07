Johnny Gargano’s goodbye to NXT ends with an angle

It sure seemed like WWE was setting up Johnny Gargano to say his goodbyes to everyone at NXT during this week’s episode of 2.0. He did that too, explaining how much the promotion meant to him and why he stayed there for so long. He thanked the crew, and the fans, and his family, and his bosses, and then he talked about change being hard but necessary sometimes.

He’ll do some things here and there but the most important job of his life starts in February with the birth of his child. He’ll be a father, and that will be more important than anything else he could possibly be doing.

Then, an angle.

Grayson Waller hit the scene to deliver a chair shot to shut Gargano up. What followed was a beatdown that looked like the kind of injury angle a promotion would run to explain a wrestler leaving for a while. Does it mean he’s leaving forever?

It felt that way ... until it didn’t.

Stay tuned.