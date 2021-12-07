The identity of MSK’s shaman is revealed

One of the big selling points for this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, beyond all the fallout from WarGames and the futures of Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, was the promise of the big reveal of MSK’s shaman.

The duo have been on a search for him for weeks now, really ever since losing the NXT tag team championship. They spent roughly a month doing comedy vignettes that ended with the two opening a door to a purple figure shrouded in smoke.

That could only be one man.

Or bro, rather.

Indeed, it was Riddle all along. Hey, we were told he was a master in tag teaming — Riddle, of course, is currently one half of the Raw tag team champions alongside Randy Orton — and the smoke absolutely fits the bill. Whoever else could it have been?

Riddle’s big solution for them, the answer he came up with to fix all their problems? Just to be themselves, bro.

All day.

We’ll see how it works out for them in the weeks and months to come.