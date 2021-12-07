Kyle O’Reilly puts Von Wagner over on NXT 2.0

WWE wasted no time getting right to the getting good on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, with the Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly steel cage match opening the show. This was set up at WarGames, where the two, who had been teaming, failed to win the NXT tag team titles from Imperium. Wagner responded to the loss with an attempted attack on O’Reilly, who was prepared for him and left him laying.

A challenge for a steel cage match was thrown down and quickly accepted.

The big story here, really, is related to all the reports that O’Reilly’s contract with the company runs out this week, meaning this could very well have been the end of his run with WWE. If so, he went out putting over the new guy, as Wagner used a low blow — hey, it’s all legal in a match like this — to gain the edge and ultimately score the pinfall victory.

“The biggest shocker you’ll see in a long time,” Wade Barrett called it.

After, Wagner chose not to walk out but rather set O’Reilly up on the ropes and slammed the door on his face a few times.

“You still suck,” responded the fans at the Performance Center.

Is that the end for O’Reilly in NXT?

