The RK-Bro-nament finals are set

Throwing together a quick four team tournament to determine the #1 contenders for Randy Orton & Riddle’s Raw Tag Team titles isn’t the most creative booking in the world. But it’s better than a Championship Contender’s Match (or whatever WWE calls their “beat the champ(s) to get a title shot” gimmick these days).

And credit where credit is due — they used the two matches on the Dec. 6 Raw to accomplish a few things beyond next Monday’s RK-Bro-nament finals. We saw the latest sign a split between Omos and AJ Styles is looming — or maybe even the split itself - with their loss to Street Profits.

Then after The Mysterios picked up a win over Alpha Academy (and made us wonder if rumors of a Dominik/Rey feud were perhaps premature), we saw Riddle’s penchant for silliness bite him in the butt. Randy Orton agreed to wear the commentary blazer with his partner for an entrance, but bailed on the rest of the schtick. That left Bro alone when Otis decided to powerslam him for trying to get a post-loss interview.

So with a win next Monday, either the Profits or the Mysterios will get a shot at the Raw Tag titles.

Plus, there are actually more stories swirling in the scene beyond just the ones focused on the belts. What a concept!