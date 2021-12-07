Liv Morgan makes it feel real

Liv Morgan did not win the Raw women’s championship on Monday Night Raw this week, as she came up short after a valiant effort because Becky Lynch is willing to cheat to keep herself at the top. That’s the story, and it hurts like hell if you’re a Liv Morgan fan.

But it hurts much, much worse if you’re Liv Morgan herself:

“Oh man, so many things (are going through my mind). It’s not the out… oh man, I don’t want to cry. It’s not the outcome that I wanted at all but I know I made my family proud, I know I made my mom proud, I know I made my friends proud, I made the fans proud, and I made myself proud. This is not done, by any means. She needed to cheat to win, and this is far from over.”

I wouldn’t call myself a fan, necessarily, but I would be remiss if I didn’t give her all the credit in the world for making all this feel real. You can see how much it means to her and you almost can’t help but feel a connection to that. You’ve wanted in your life, and had a passion for something, and felt that drive to get to wherever it was you wanted to go. And you’ve probably felt the crushing agony of your own failure to do so, and you can see that within her. It hurts, man. It hurts bad.

But all there is to do is scrape the broken skin away, knowing it will heal, and go again. As much as anything else, that’s the Liv Morgan story in WWE.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: