Liv Morgan fails to win Raw women’s championship

Liv Morgan finally got her moment, after many years of telling fans to watch her, and countless starts and stops, to challenge for the Raw women’s championship. She did so against Becky Lynch, arguably the top women’s star in all of professional wrestling, in the main event of Monday Night Raw in Memphis, complete with a video package beforehand hyping this as her big moment.

She lost.

They did everything they could to make it appear as if she was winning, what with all the promotion for her big moment. They even had Lynch looking forlorn while Morgan was all smiles and nervous energy just before they were introduced and the bell rang.

You could almost convince yourself a title change was really going to happen.

Alas, it was not to be. Morgan came close a time or two or three, but Becky always managed to get out of it. In the end, she did the same thing to Morgan that she did to beat Charlotte Flair — a roll up near the ropes, just close enough to use them as leverage to score the pinfall.

Sorry, Liv.

