Edge vs. The Miz booked for WWE Day 1

As promised, Edge joined The Miz on “Miz TV” during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Memphis. They went over all the reasons the two have beef, with Miz noting that Edge was awfully nice last week but wasn’t all that nice when he actually needed it back in the day and Edge noting that Miz is today what he was then — an asshole.

Miz claims to have surpassed Edge both in and out of the ring.

What better way to figure out if that’s the case than for the two to have a match? Miz offered one up and Edge immediately accepted. WWE did its usual thing of not confirming it right away but that will come soon enough.

The two will do their dance at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s the updated card: