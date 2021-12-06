Trish Stratus is fired up for Liv Morgan’s title shot

We’ve seen so much women’s wrestling sports entertainment history from WWE over the past six years, it pretty much became a running joke when the company touted the latest breakthrough or milestone.

You won’t hear too many fans joking about what happened 17 years ago today, when Lita and Trish Stratus became the first women to main event an episode of Raw.

We don’t know yet if the Women’s championship match set for the Dec. 6, 2021 Raw will main event (there’s also a steel cage match on the card for tonight at Memphis’ FedExForum, but surely WWE’s production wizards can get that out of the way quickly? It’s not like they don’t do it for Hell in a Cell every year). But whether it goes on first, last, or somewhere in between, we know who Stratus is pulling for...

Is Trish right? Will we see a flip of 2004’s script, when redhead Lita pinned the blond champion?

