Rampage’s audience rebounds on Dec. 3; SmackDown gets smacked down by football

The final television numbers for Fri, Dec. 3 are in.

One of that night’s wrestling shows saw its viewership grow from the week before while its rating in the 18 - 49 year old demographic stayed the same. The other saw both numbers decline. It’s hard to imagine anyone is happy, but ‘tis the holiday season.

At 8pm ET on network TV, WWE SmackDown drew an audience of 2.03 million for FOX, a 16% drop from a strong Black Friday number. The rating also fell more than 10%. The blue brand’s .51 in the demo was only third best among broadcast originals on the night. It didn’t have national title implications, but ABC’s coverage of the Pac-12 football championship between Oregon and Utah still ruled the night in the ratings.

Two hours later on cable, Rampage increased its week-over-week audience — but still failed to break a half-million viewers. The 499K was an almost 16% jump, though. The 18-49 rating was unchanged from Nov. 26, coming in at .18 for the second straight Friday. Rampage finished in 16th place among cable originals on the night, with ESPN’s regular NBA coverage winning there as usual.

Is this what we’re going to see from these shows this month? AEW has a Winter Is Coming episode set in two weeks, and WWE should be building to Day 1... but they also get Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with SmackDown reportedly planning a pre-taped show and a “Best of” to deal with that.

We shall see.