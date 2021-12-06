Report: Jerry Lawler re-signs with WWE

Jerry Lawler hasn’t been a regular presence on WWE television since his last stint on Raw commentary ended in controversy. He’s still been around, with occasional panel appearances, talking head segments on the company’s documentary productions, an interview with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions, and in his usual gig as a host of the WrestleMania week Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Now it seems like he’ll continue to be around. PWInsider reports that Lawler recently inked a new deal with WWE. He’d said in January 2019 that he signed a two year extension, so this fits that timeline. There’s no word yet on how long this extension is for.

While it’s unlikely Lawler will become a fixture of weekly commentary again, he could make an appearance on Raw tonight (Dec. 6). The show emanates from Memphis, where the 72 year old is — forgive the joke — King.

Thoughts on WWE and Jerry Lawler sticking together for the foreseeable future?