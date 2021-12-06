Jeff Hardy reportedly sent home from WWE’s weekend house show circuit

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was sent home from this weekend’s SmackDown house show swing through Texas.

On Saturday night (Dec. 4) in Edinburg, Texas, Hardy worked a six-man tag with Drew McIntyre & King Woods against The Bloodline. He’s said to have spent most of the match in the ring, playing the face-in-peril and getting worked over by Roman Reigns & The Usos. Hardy allegedly became “more sluggish” as it wore on, then exited through the crowd after making the hot tag to McIntyre. He was said to be followed out by security, and did not return to celebrate with his teammates after they won they match. You can see fan footage from the match here.

Insider then says “the word making the rounds at [Sunday’s house show in Corpus Christi, Texas] was that Hardy had been sent home from the road.” He was replaced in yesterday’s version of the trios match by Rey Mysterio.

Hardy’s last match prior to this weekend was on the Nov. 26 SmackDown, when he teamed with McIntyre to beat Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. Drew & Jeff also crashed “Happy Talk” last Friday, and was scheduled to face Corbin on this Friday’s show.

As of this writing, WWE has not responded to requests for comment.