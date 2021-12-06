Raw airs tonight (Dec. 6) with a live show from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. This is the third Raw episode during the six week build towards Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

This is the most important night of Liv Morgan’s career

Liv Morgan is challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship tonight. It’s easily the most important match of Morgan’s career.

I won’t try to get too cute with the analysis up front. If Morgan wins the title, it’s a huge sign that WWE decision-makers are solidly behind her and she will be a main player going forward.

Morgan got the better of Lynch last week by winning a group tag match and nailing The Man with her finisher. Will she really stand tall over Becky in consecutive weeks? Given that Lynch is just as dominant a champion as Roman Reigns, it seems to me that the champ will retain, and last week’s angle was simply there to create false hope for the challenger.

If that’s how this plays out, what does it mean for Morgan? First, pay attention to the match placement. If Lynch versus Morgan is the main event of the show (instead of the latest non-title match between Big E and Kevin Owens), that’s a good sign for Morgan. If the match gets a lot of time with plenty of false finishes for Liv, that’s a good sign for her. If Lynch can’t beat Liv clean, that’s a good sign for her. If Morgan doesn’t tap out in defeat, that’s a good sign for her.

Liv Morgan has never challenged for the title before on TV or pay-per-view. WWE rarely gives her enough time in her matches to really demonstrate why she is good enough to be a mainstay at the top of the women’s division alongside the four horsewomen. She is going to get that chance tonight on Raw, and it’s a really big deal.

The rest of the title scene

WWE champion Big E and Kevin Owens are scheduled for a non-title Steel Cage match tonight. This is the third time out of the last six episodes of Raw that these men are squaring off in a one-on-one bout. They will also share the ring together at Day 1, thanks to Owens playing the system and outsmarting Seth Rollins last week. Seth is very frustrated that Owens was added to his WWE championship match at the pay-per-view, and it seems likely that he will try to hurt someone tonight as a result.

Damian Priest took care of Apollo Crews last week in a United States championship match. There wasn’t anything controversial about the ending of the fight; it’s clear that Priest was the better man. Given the way the match was booked with very little build up or promo time, it sure looks like a one-and-done situation for the challenger. Will Priest find a new opponent in time for Day 1?

Raw tag team champions RK-Bro successfully retained the titles against the Dirty Dawgs last week. Of course they did, because it’s not clear why Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode earned a title match to begin with. Which team will be the next to fall to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle? Alpha Academy has been losing to the Street Profits lately, while Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have also been preoccupied with AJ Styles & Omos. Perhaps this is where those rumors of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez entering the tag division come to fruition.

Carmella and Zelina Vega are the Women’s tag team champions. They have yet to give the former champs (Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.) a rematch, so it’s likely happening soon.

Dana Brooke defeated Cedric Alexander to become the new 24/7 champion two weeks ago. Which jobbers will step up and try to do something about it?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Edge will be a guest on Miz TV tonight. The Miz & Maryse crashed his big return and will surely have a trick up their sleeve in an attempt to humiliate or injure the Rated R Superstar tonight.

- Doudrop and Bianca Belair will have to settle their issues in a one-on-one match at some point. If Becky Lynch defeats Liv Morgan tonight, The Man might need a new challenger for Day 1, so Belair and Doudrop could be right in the title mix with a win over the other.

- Vince McMahon slapped Austin Theory in the face after emphasizing the importance of expecting the unexpected. Okay then.

- AJ Styles pretended to have impaired vision, and Omos wasn’t too happy about it once Styles was caught lying. Don’t treat your personal colossus like an idiot, AJ. After all, Omos is the best wrestler in kayfabe on Raw.

- After spending a few weeks beating up the Mysterios, Bobby Lashley received the video package hype treatment last week.

- Finn Balor is a bit aimless at the moment. He’s been a punching bag for main event stars Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and doesn’t have his own direction with Day 1 approaching in less than a month.

What will you be looking for on Raw tonight?