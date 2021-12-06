NXT hit the Performance Center for WarGames tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) in Orlando and put together yet another fun live special, the first of the new era. To that end, the new names ushered in that new era, with Bron Breakker pinning Tommaso Ciampa in the main event to give Team 2.0 the win over Team Black & Gold.
More like Black & Old amirite, fellow youth?!?
Anyway, here are all the videos from WarGames:
- Cora Jade takes flight from atop the cage to flatten Jacy Jayne
- Fabian Aichner shows Von Wagner true power
- Cameron Grimes takes a little off the top of Duke Hudson
- Joe Gacy calms menacing Harland
- La Familia’s business is La Familia’s business
- It’s finally time to meet MSK’s Shaman this Tuesday
- Vintage DIY from Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano
- Roderick Strong wants his big money fights
- Von Wagner’s war has just begun
- These are the scarred faces of winners
- Cameron Grimes wants all of Duke Hudson’s hair
