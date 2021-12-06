NXT hit the Performance Center for WarGames tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) in Orlando and put together yet another fun live special, the first of the new era. To that end, the new names ushered in that new era, with Bron Breakker pinning Tommaso Ciampa in the main event to give Team 2.0 the win over Team Black & Gold.

More like Black & Old amirite, fellow youth?!?

Anyway, here are all the videos from WarGames: