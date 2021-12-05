NXT has put a bow around its WarGames live event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. They wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., Dec. 5, 2021) with Team 2.0 taking out Team Black & Gold to truly usher in the new era NXT.

Was that the best match on the card?

The night opened with Cora Jade destroying her shoulder on a big bump through a table but still scoring the win for her team in the women’s WarGames match. Just after, Von Wagner turned on Kyle O’Reilly after they unsuccessfully challenged Imperium for the tag team titles. Then, Cameron Grimes got his revenge on Duke Hudson, defeating him in a singles match for the right to shave his head. Finally, Roderick Strong did enough to get by Joe Gacy, keeping his Cruiserweight championship.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!